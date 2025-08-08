Moedas / DOV
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
DOV: Dover Corporation
172.01 USD 0.48 (0.28%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DOV para hoje mudou para 0.28%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 172.01 e o mais alto foi 173.45.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dover Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DOV Notícias
- Dover Fueling Solutions conclui integração do POS Bulloch com Intevacon
- Dover Fueling Solutions completes Bulloch POS integration with Intevacon
- Dover: Becoming Relatively Compelling (NYSE:DOV)
- Here's Why Investing in Flowserve Stock Makes Sense Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Dover Stock?
- GNRC Launches PWRmicro Inverter to Boost Solar Output and Integration
- Generac Up 39% in Three Months: Where Will the Stock Head From Here?
- Parker-Hannifin Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Headwinds
- McDonald’s And Microsoft Stock Among 12 Companies Announce Annual Increases In September
- Why Is Generac Holdings (GNRC) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Here's Why Investing in Zebra Technologies Stock Makes Sense
- Donaldson's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on IDEX Stock Right Now
- Graco Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Nordson's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Hartford MidCap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Applied Industrial Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Dover fueling solutions launches Bulloch POS system in US market
- AIT Gears Up to Post Q4 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
- Dover increases quarterly dividend to $0.52 per share
Faixa diária
172.01 173.45
Faixa anual
143.18 214.57
- Fechamento anterior
- 171.53
- Open
- 172.50
- Bid
- 172.01
- Ask
- 172.31
- Low
- 172.01
- High
- 173.45
- Volume
- 80
- Mudança diária
- 0.28%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.64%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.71%
- Mudança anual
- -10.39%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh