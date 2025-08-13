Divisas / DOV
DOV: Dover Corporation
171.53 USD 1.12 (0.65%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DOV de hoy ha cambiado un -0.65%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 170.38, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 175.81.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Dover Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
170.38 175.81
Rango anual
143.18 214.57
- Cierres anteriores
- 172.65
- Open
- 173.68
- Bid
- 171.53
- Ask
- 171.83
- Low
- 170.38
- High
- 175.81
- Volumen
- 1.434 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.65%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.91%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -1.98%
- Cambio anual
- -10.64%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B