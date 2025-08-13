CotizacionesSecciones
DOV: Dover Corporation

171.53 USD 1.12 (0.65%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de DOV de hoy ha cambiado un -0.65%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 170.38, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 175.81.

Rango diario
170.38 175.81
Rango anual
143.18 214.57
Cierres anteriores
172.65
Open
173.68
Bid
171.53
Ask
171.83
Low
170.38
High
175.81
Volumen
1.434 K
Cambio diario
-0.65%
Cambio mensual
-2.91%
Cambio a 6 meses
-1.98%
Cambio anual
-10.64%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B