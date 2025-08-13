Valute / DOV
DOV: Dover Corporation
171.29 USD 1.44 (0.83%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DOV ha avuto una variazione del -0.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 170.96 e ad un massimo di 173.56.
Segui le dinamiche di Dover Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
170.96 173.56
Intervallo Annuale
143.18 214.57
- Chiusura Precedente
- 172.73
- Apertura
- 172.05
- Bid
- 171.29
- Ask
- 171.59
- Minimo
- 170.96
- Massimo
- 173.56
- Volume
- 1.397 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.83%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.05%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.12%
- Variazione Annuale
- -10.76%
20 settembre, sabato