QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DOV
Tornare a Azioni

DOV: Dover Corporation

171.29 USD 1.44 (0.83%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DOV ha avuto una variazione del -0.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 170.96 e ad un massimo di 173.56.

Segui le dinamiche di Dover Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DOV News

Intervallo Giornaliero
170.96 173.56
Intervallo Annuale
143.18 214.57
Chiusura Precedente
172.73
Apertura
172.05
Bid
171.29
Ask
171.59
Minimo
170.96
Massimo
173.56
Volume
1.397 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.83%
Variazione Mensile
-3.05%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.12%
Variazione Annuale
-10.76%
20 settembre, sabato