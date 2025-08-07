QuotesSections
DOV
DOV: Dover Corporation

171.86 USD 0.12 (0.07%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DOV exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 171.04 and at a high of 172.66.

Follow Dover Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
171.04 172.66
Year Range
143.18 214.57
Previous Close
171.98
Open
171.87
Bid
171.86
Ask
172.16
Low
171.04
High
172.66
Volume
832
Daily Change
-0.07%
Month Change
-2.72%
6 Months Change
-1.79%
Year Change
-10.47%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%