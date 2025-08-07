Currencies / DOV
DOV: Dover Corporation
171.86 USD 0.12 (0.07%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DOV exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 171.04 and at a high of 172.66.
Follow Dover Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
171.04 172.66
Year Range
143.18 214.57
- Previous Close
- 171.98
- Open
- 171.87
- Bid
- 171.86
- Ask
- 172.16
- Low
- 171.04
- High
- 172.66
- Volume
- 832
- Daily Change
- -0.07%
- Month Change
- -2.72%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.79%
- Year Change
- -10.47%
