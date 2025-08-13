Devises / DOV
DOV: Dover Corporation
171.29 USD 1.44 (0.83%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de DOV a changé de -0.83% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 170.96 et à un maximum de 173.56.
Suivez la dynamique Dover Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
170.96 173.56
Range Annuel
143.18 214.57
- Clôture Précédente
- 172.73
- Ouverture
- 172.05
- Bid
- 171.29
- Ask
- 171.59
- Plus Bas
- 170.96
- Plus Haut
- 173.56
- Volume
- 1.397 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.83%
- Changement Mensuel
- -3.05%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -2.12%
- Changement Annuel
- -10.76%
20 septembre, samedi