DOV: Dover Corporation

171.29 USD 1.44 (0.83%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de DOV a changé de -0.83% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 170.96 et à un maximum de 173.56.

Suivez la dynamique Dover Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
170.96 173.56
Range Annuel
143.18 214.57
Clôture Précédente
172.73
Ouverture
172.05
Bid
171.29
Ask
171.59
Plus Bas
170.96
Plus Haut
173.56
Volume
1.397 K
Changement quotidien
-0.83%
Changement Mensuel
-3.05%
Changement à 6 Mois
-2.12%
Changement Annuel
-10.76%
20 septembre, samedi