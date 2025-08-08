クォートセクション
通貨 / DOV
DOV: Dover Corporation

172.73 USD 1.20 (0.70%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DOVの今日の為替レートは、0.70%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり171.92の安値と174.37の高値で取引されました。

Dover Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
171.92 174.37
1年のレンジ
143.18 214.57
以前の終値
171.53
始値
172.50
買値
172.73
買値
173.03
安値
171.92
高値
174.37
出来高
1.973 K
1日の変化
0.70%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.23%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.30%
1年の変化
-10.01%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K