DOV: Dover Corporation
172.73 USD 1.20 (0.70%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DOVの今日の為替レートは、0.70%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり171.92の安値と174.37の高値で取引されました。
Dover Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
DOV News
- ドーバー・フューエリング・ソリューションズ、ブロックPOSとIntevacon統合を完了
- Dover Fueling Solutions completes Bulloch POS integration with Intevacon
- Dover: Becoming Relatively Compelling (NYSE:DOV)
- Here's Why Investing in Flowserve Stock Makes Sense Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Dover Stock?
- GNRC Launches PWRmicro Inverter to Boost Solar Output and Integration
- Generac Up 39% in Three Months: Where Will the Stock Head From Here?
- Parker-Hannifin Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Headwinds
- McDonald’s And Microsoft Stock Among 12 Companies Announce Annual Increases In September
- Why Is Generac Holdings (GNRC) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Here's Why Investing in Zebra Technologies Stock Makes Sense
- Donaldson's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on IDEX Stock Right Now
- Graco Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Nordson's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Hartford MidCap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Applied Industrial Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Dover fueling solutions launches Bulloch POS system in US market
- AIT Gears Up to Post Q4 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
- Dover increases quarterly dividend to $0.52 per share
1日のレンジ
171.92 174.37
1年のレンジ
143.18 214.57
- 以前の終値
- 171.53
- 始値
- 172.50
- 買値
- 172.73
- 買値
- 173.03
- 安値
- 171.92
- 高値
- 174.37
- 出来高
- 1.973 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.70%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.30%
- 1年の変化
- -10.01%
