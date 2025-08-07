货币 / DOV
DOV: Dover Corporation
172.65 USD 0.67 (0.39%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DOV汇率已更改0.39%。当日，交易品种以低点171.04和高点172.86进行交易。
关注Dover Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DOV新闻
- Here's Why Investing in Flowserve Stock Makes Sense Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Dover Stock?
- GNRC Launches PWRmicro Inverter to Boost Solar Output and Integration
- Generac Up 39% in Three Months: Where Will the Stock Head From Here?
- Parker-Hannifin Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Headwinds
- McDonald’s And Microsoft Stock Among 12 Companies Announce Annual Increases In September
- Why Is Generac Holdings (GNRC) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Here's Why Investing in Zebra Technologies Stock Makes Sense
- Donaldson's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on IDEX Stock Right Now
- Graco Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Nordson's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Hartford MidCap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Applied Industrial Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Dover fueling solutions launches Bulloch POS system in US market
- AIT Gears Up to Post Q4 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
- Dover increases quarterly dividend to $0.52 per share
- Parker-Hannifin Q4 Earnings Beat, Aerospace Systems Sales Up Y/Y
- Kennametal's Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Sila Realty Trust Q2 2025 slides: healthcare REIT maintains high occupancy, grows NOI
日范围
171.04 172.86
年范围
143.18 214.57
- 前一天收盘价
- 171.98
- 开盘价
- 171.87
- 卖价
- 172.65
- 买价
- 172.95
- 最低价
- 171.04
- 最高价
- 172.86
- 交易量
- 1.820 K
- 日变化
- 0.39%
- 月变化
- -2.28%
- 6个月变化
- -1.34%
- 年变化
- -10.05%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值