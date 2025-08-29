CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / DON
DON: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

52.41 USD 0.44 (0.83%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do DON para hoje mudou para -0.83%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 52.37 e o mais alto foi 52.86.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
52.37 52.86
Faixa anual
42.50 55.88
Fechamento anterior
52.85
Open
52.86
Bid
52.41
Ask
52.71
Low
52.37
High
52.86
Volume
382
Mudança diária
-0.83%
Mudança mensal
0.54%
Mudança de 6 meses
6.29%
Mudança anual
2.81%
21 setembro, domingo