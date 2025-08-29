QuotazioniSezioni
DON
DON: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

52.41 USD 0.44 (0.83%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DON ha avuto una variazione del -0.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.37 e ad un massimo di 52.86.

Segui le dinamiche di WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
52.37 52.86
Intervallo Annuale
42.50 55.88
Chiusura Precedente
52.85
Apertura
52.86
Bid
52.41
Ask
52.71
Minimo
52.37
Massimo
52.86
Volume
382
Variazione giornaliera
-0.83%
Variazione Mensile
0.54%
Variazione Semestrale
6.29%
Variazione Annuale
2.81%
21 settembre, domenica