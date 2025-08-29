QuotesSections
Currencies / DON
DON: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

52.41 USD 0.44 (0.83%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DON exchange rate has changed by -0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.37 and at a high of 52.86.

Follow WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
52.37 52.86
Year Range
42.50 55.88
Previous Close
52.85
Open
52.86
Bid
52.41
Ask
52.71
Low
52.37
High
52.86
Volume
382
Daily Change
-0.83%
Month Change
0.54%
6 Months Change
6.29%
Year Change
2.81%
21 September, Sunday