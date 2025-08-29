CotizacionesSecciones
DON: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

52.41 USD 0.44 (0.83%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de DON de hoy ha cambiado un -0.83%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 52.37, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 52.86.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
52.37 52.86
Rango anual
42.50 55.88
Cierres anteriores
52.85
Open
52.86
Bid
52.41
Ask
52.71
Low
52.37
High
52.86
Volumen
382
Cambio diario
-0.83%
Cambio mensual
0.54%
Cambio a 6 meses
6.29%
Cambio anual
2.81%
21 septiembre, domingo