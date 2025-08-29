Divisas / DON
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
DON: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund
52.41 USD 0.44 (0.83%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DON de hoy ha cambiado un -0.83%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 52.37, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 52.86.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DON News
- Weekly Outlook - PMI And PCE In Spotlight As US Dollar Remains Sensitive To US Labor Data
- Equities Supported By Improvement In Business Cycle Indicators
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Finishes The Week At Record High
- Is WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend ETF (DON) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Record Share Of EPS Increases This Quarter, But Are Economic Cracks Forming?
- Inflection Points: No Reservations, Just Valuations
- S&P 2025 Target Raised To 7,000 On AI Momentum And Fed Clarity
- U.S. Indices Surge With Nasdaq And S&P 500 Leading Before FOMC Rate Decision
- S&P 500 Snapshot: 4-Day Win Streak Snapped
- 2026 Expected S&P 500 EPS Hasn’t Wavered Much From Expected 14% Growth Rate
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- What Should You Expect During A Bull Market For Stocks?
- The S&P 500, Dow And Nasdaq Since 2000 Highs As Of August 2025
- Up And Away? Tracking Equity Markets After Record Highs
- Chart Of The Day: Should You Worry About This September?
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Troubled Times Haven’t Worried Stocks
- Fall Volatility Favors Gold
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Inflation Worries Snap 3-Week Win Streak
- How Much Riskier Is The Russell 2000 Vs. The S&P 500?
- U.S. ETF Growth Easily Outpaces Market Gains Since 2020
- Markets Weekly Outlook: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls, U.S. ISM Services PMIs, Eurozone Inflation
- S&P 500 Earnings: S&P 500 EPS Growth For 2025 Has Risen From 8% To 10% Since Late June
- Why A Government Shutdown Is Unlikely To Alter The Stock Market's Course
Rango diario
52.37 52.86
Rango anual
42.50 55.88
- Cierres anteriores
- 52.85
- Open
- 52.86
- Bid
- 52.41
- Ask
- 52.71
- Low
- 52.37
- High
- 52.86
- Volumen
- 382
- Cambio diario
- -0.83%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.54%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 6.29%
- Cambio anual
- 2.81%
21 septiembre, domingo