Moedas / DLNG
DLNG: Dynagas LNG Partners LP Common Units
3.82 USD 0.07 (1.87%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DLNG para hoje mudou para 1.87%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.80 e o mais alto foi 3.84.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dynagas LNG Partners LP Common Units. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
DLNG Notícias
- Dynagas LNG earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Casey’s General, MamaMancini’s, and more set to report earnings Monday
- Dynagas LNG: A Compelling High-Yield Investment With Notable Caveats (NYSE:DLNG)
- LNG Shipping Stocks: Japan Leads Charge As UPI Nears Resistance
- LNG Shipping Stocks: UPI Goes Sideways, Sector Changes
- Dynagas LNG earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and Full Redemption of 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Preferred Units
- Okta, SeaCube, Semtech, and more set to report earnings Tuesday
- LNG Shipping Stocks: Week Of Returns
- Dynagas LNG Partners: Floating Rate Preferreds Still Yield ~10% (NYSE:DLNG)
- LNG Shipping Report 2024: Market Trends, Challenges, And Future Outlook
- Dynagas: Large Backlog, Unit Repurchases, And Net Income Growth Explosion
Faixa diária
3.80 3.84
Faixa anual
3.18 5.63
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.75
- Open
- 3.81
- Bid
- 3.82
- Ask
- 4.12
- Low
- 3.80
- High
- 3.84
- Volume
- 15
- Mudança diária
- 1.87%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.53%
- Mudança anual
- 0.00%
