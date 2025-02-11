QuotazioniSezioni
DLNG: Dynagas LNG Partners LP Common Units

3.74 USD 0.08 (2.09%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DLNG ha avuto una variazione del -2.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.73 e ad un massimo di 3.82.

Segui le dinamiche di Dynagas LNG Partners LP Common Units. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.73 3.82
Intervallo Annuale
3.18 5.63
Chiusura Precedente
3.82
Apertura
3.81
Bid
3.74
Ask
4.04
Minimo
3.73
Massimo
3.82
Volume
73
Variazione giornaliera
-2.09%
Variazione Mensile
1.91%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.58%
Variazione Annuale
-2.09%
21 settembre, domenica