DLNG: Dynagas LNG Partners LP Common Units
3.79 USD 0.02 (0.52%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DLNG exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.77 and at a high of 3.88.
Follow Dynagas LNG Partners LP Common Units dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DLNG News
- Dynagas LNG earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Casey’s General, MamaMancini’s, and more set to report earnings Monday
- Dynagas LNG: A Compelling High-Yield Investment With Notable Caveats (NYSE:DLNG)
- LNG Shipping Stocks: Japan Leads Charge As UPI Nears Resistance
- LNG Shipping Stocks: UPI Goes Sideways, Sector Changes
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and Full Redemption of 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Preferred Units
- Okta, SeaCube, Semtech, and more set to report earnings Tuesday
- LNG Shipping Stocks: Week Of Returns
- Dynagas LNG Partners: Floating Rate Preferreds Still Yield ~10% (NYSE:DLNG)
- LNG Shipping Report 2024: Market Trends, Challenges, And Future Outlook
- Dynagas: Large Backlog, Unit Repurchases, And Net Income Growth Explosion
Daily Range
3.77 3.88
Year Range
3.18 5.63
- Previous Close
- 3.81
- Open
- 3.84
- Bid
- 3.79
- Ask
- 4.09
- Low
- 3.77
- High
- 3.88
- Volume
- 77
- Daily Change
- -0.52%
- Month Change
- 3.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.26%
- Year Change
- -0.79%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%