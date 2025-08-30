Moedas / DIV
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
DIV: Global X Super Dividend ETF
17.51 USD 0.04 (0.23%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DIV para hoje mudou para -0.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.50 e o mais alto foi 17.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Global X Super Dividend ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DIV Notícias
- Is Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- S&P 500 Earnings: Pay Attention To Asset Classes That Haven’t Worked In The Last 15 Years
- Weekly Outlook - PMI And PCE In Spotlight As US Dollar Remains Sensitive To US Labor Data
- Equities Supported By Improvement In Business Cycle Indicators
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Finishes The Week At Record High
- Record Share Of EPS Increases This Quarter, But Are Economic Cracks Forming?
- Inflection Points: No Reservations, Just Valuations
- Important Considerations For Those Interested In The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV)
- S&P 2025 Target Raised To 7,000 On AI Momentum And Fed Clarity
- U.S. Indices Surge With Nasdaq And S&P 500 Leading Before FOMC Rate Decision
- DIV: A Textbook Case Of Yield Trap (NYSEARCA:DIV)
- S&P 500 Snapshot: 4-Day Win Streak Snapped
- 2026 Expected S&P 500 EPS Hasn’t Wavered Much From Expected 14% Growth Rate
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- What Should You Expect During A Bull Market For Stocks?
- The S&P 500, Dow And Nasdaq Since 2000 Highs As Of August 2025
- Up And Away? Tracking Equity Markets After Record Highs
- Chart Of The Day: Should You Worry About This September?
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Troubled Times Haven’t Worried Stocks
- Fall Volatility Favors Gold
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Inflation Worries Snap 3-Week Win Streak
- How Much Riskier Is The Russell 2000 Vs. The S&P 500?
- U.S. ETF Growth Easily Outpaces Market Gains Since 2020
Faixa diária
17.50 17.55
Faixa anual
16.19 19.38
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.55
- Open
- 17.55
- Bid
- 17.51
- Ask
- 17.81
- Low
- 17.50
- High
- 17.55
- Volume
- 37
- Mudança diária
- -0.23%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.51%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.66%
- Mudança anual
- -5.86%