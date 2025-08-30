CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / DIV
Volver a Acciones

DIV: Global X Super Dividend ETF

17.51 USD 0.04 (0.23%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de DIV de hoy ha cambiado un -0.23%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 17.50, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 17.55.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Global X Super Dividend ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DIV News

Rango diario
17.50 17.55
Rango anual
16.19 19.38
Cierres anteriores
17.55
Open
17.55
Bid
17.51
Ask
17.81
Low
17.50
High
17.55
Volumen
37
Cambio diario
-0.23%
Cambio mensual
-2.51%
Cambio a 6 meses
-6.66%
Cambio anual
-5.86%
22 septiembre, lunes
13:45
USD
Discurso del Miembro del FOMC, John Williams
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.