DIV: Global X Super Dividend ETF

17.50 USD 0.05 (0.28%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DIV ha avuto una variazione del -0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.48 e ad un massimo di 17.55.

Segui le dinamiche di Global X Super Dividend ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

DIV News

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.48 17.55
Intervallo Annuale
16.19 19.38
Chiusura Precedente
17.55
Apertura
17.55
Bid
17.50
Ask
17.80
Minimo
17.48
Massimo
17.55
Volume
106
Variazione giornaliera
-0.28%
Variazione Mensile
-2.56%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.72%
Variazione Annuale
-5.91%
