QuotesSections
Currencies / DIV
Back to US Stock Market

DIV: Global X Super Dividend ETF

17.53 USD 0.02 (0.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DIV exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.48 and at a high of 17.56.

Follow Global X Super Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DIV News

Daily Range
17.48 17.56
Year Range
16.19 19.38
Previous Close
17.55
Open
17.55
Bid
17.53
Ask
17.83
Low
17.48
High
17.56
Volume
194
Daily Change
-0.11%
Month Change
-2.39%
6 Months Change
-6.56%
Year Change
-5.75%
22 September, Monday
13:45
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev