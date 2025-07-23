Moedas / CVI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CVI: CVR Energy Inc
32.73 USD 0.34 (1.03%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CVI para hoje mudou para -1.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 32.73 e o mais alto foi 33.14.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CVR Energy Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CVI Notícias
- Ações da CVI atingem máxima de 52 semanas a US$ 33,25
- CVI stock hits 52-week high at 33.25 USD
- Structural Changes In Fertilizer Markets Make CVR Partners An Incredible Value
- Mizuho eleva CNX e rebaixa Talos e CVR Energy ao favorecer ações de gás
- Mizuho upgrades CNX, cuts Talos and CVR Energy as it favors gas stocks
- This New Mountain Finance Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Monday - Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY), CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)
- Dow Jones Futures: Oracle Soars On Huge Backlog; Palantir Leads Buys As Nasdaq Hits High
- Carl Icahn Favorite, And IBD's Stock Of The Day, Breaks Out On Israel-Qatar Strike, Wider 'Crack'
- CVI stock hits 52-week high at 32.67 USD
- Here's Why Investors Should Retain Delek US Holdings Stock
- Tracking Carl Icahn’s 13F Report – Q2 2025 Update (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Earnings call transcript: CVR Energy Q2 2025 reports EPS miss, stock dips
- CVR Energy stock price target lowered to $27 at Mizuho on earnings miss
- CVR Energy Q2 Revenue Beats by 4%
- CVR Energy Stock: Attractive Despite A Mixed Q2 (NYSE:CVI)
- CVR Energy shares tumble as Q2 earnings miss estimates
- CVR Energy (CVI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- CVR Energy earnings missed by $0.17, revenue topped estimates
- CVR Energy posts Q2 net loss of $1.14 per share amid refining challenges
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Comstock Resources, CVR Energy, ProPetro, Antero Midstream and Antero Resources
- Can These 5 Energy Stocks Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates?
- Analysts Estimate PBF Energy (PBF) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Valero Energy (VLO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Earnings Preview: CVR Energy (CVI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
Faixa diária
32.73 33.14
Faixa anual
15.10 33.69
- Fechamento anterior
- 33.07
- Open
- 33.14
- Bid
- 32.73
- Ask
- 33.03
- Low
- 32.73
- High
- 33.14
- Volume
- 22
- Mudança diária
- -1.03%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.68%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 69.41%
- Mudança anual
- 43.36%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh