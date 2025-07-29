QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CVI
Tornare a Azioni

CVI: CVR Energy Inc

34.26 USD 0.40 (1.18%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CVI ha avuto una variazione del 1.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.23 e ad un massimo di 34.31.

Segui le dinamiche di CVR Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CVI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
33.23 34.31
Intervallo Annuale
15.10 34.31
Chiusura Precedente
33.86
Apertura
33.75
Bid
34.26
Ask
34.56
Minimo
33.23
Massimo
34.31
Volume
2.619 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.18%
Variazione Mensile
11.67%
Variazione Semestrale
77.33%
Variazione Annuale
50.07%
20 settembre, sabato