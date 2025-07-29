Valute / CVI
CVI: CVR Energy Inc
34.26 USD 0.40 (1.18%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CVI ha avuto una variazione del 1.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.23 e ad un massimo di 34.31.
Segui le dinamiche di CVR Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CVI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
33.23 34.31
Intervallo Annuale
15.10 34.31
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.86
- Apertura
- 33.75
- Bid
- 34.26
- Ask
- 34.56
- Minimo
- 33.23
- Massimo
- 34.31
- Volume
- 2.619 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 77.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- 50.07%
20 settembre, sabato