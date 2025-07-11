Currencies / CVI
CVI: CVR Energy Inc
33.07 USD 2.60 (8.53%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CVI exchange rate has changed by 8.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.17 and at a high of 33.09.
Follow CVR Energy Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- Structural Changes In Fertilizer Markets Make CVR Partners An Incredible Value
- Mizuho upgrades CNX, cuts Talos and CVR Energy as it favors gas stocks
- This New Mountain Finance Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Monday - Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY), CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)
- Dow Jones Futures: Oracle Soars On Huge Backlog; Palantir Leads Buys As Nasdaq Hits High
- Carl Icahn Favorite, And IBD's Stock Of The Day, Breaks Out On Israel-Qatar Strike, Wider 'Crack'
- CVI stock hits 52-week high at 32.67 USD
- Here's Why Investors Should Retain Delek US Holdings Stock
- Tracking Carl Icahn’s 13F Report – Q2 2025 Update (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Earnings call transcript: CVR Energy Q2 2025 reports EPS miss, stock dips
- CVR Energy stock price target lowered to $27 at Mizuho on earnings miss
- CVR Energy Q2 Revenue Beats by 4%
- CVR Energy Stock: Attractive Despite A Mixed Q2 (NYSE:CVI)
- CVR Energy shares tumble as Q2 earnings miss estimates
- CVR Energy (CVI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- CVR Energy earnings missed by $0.17, revenue topped estimates
- CVR Energy posts Q2 net loss of $1.14 per share amid refining challenges
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Comstock Resources, CVR Energy, ProPetro, Antero Midstream and Antero Resources
- Can These 5 Energy Stocks Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates?
- Analysts Estimate PBF Energy (PBF) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Valero Energy (VLO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Earnings Preview: CVR Energy (CVI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- CVR Energy stock price target raised to $30 from $25 at Mizuho
- Raymond James downgrades CVR Energy stock rating to Underperform
- US 500% Tariff On Russia Can Rattle Energy Stocks And Have 'Major Negative Implications' On Global Economy, Says Craig Shapiro - Chevron (NYSE:CVX), CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)
Daily Range
32.17 33.09
Year Range
15.10 33.23
- Previous Close
- 30.47
- Open
- 32.46
- Bid
- 33.07
- Ask
- 33.37
- Low
- 32.17
- High
- 33.09
- Volume
- 1.037 K
- Daily Change
- 8.53%
- Month Change
- 7.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 71.17%
- Year Change
- 44.85%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%