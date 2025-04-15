Moedas / CVEO
CVEO: Civeo Corporation (Canada)
23.09 USD 0.27 (1.18%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CVEO para hoje mudou para 1.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 22.94 e o mais alto foi 23.13.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Civeo Corporation (Canada). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
22.94 23.13
Faixa anual
18.01 28.23
- Fechamento anterior
- 22.82
- Open
- 23.13
- Bid
- 23.09
- Ask
- 23.39
- Low
- 22.94
- High
- 23.13
- Volume
- 14
- Mudança diária
- 1.18%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.87%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.26%
- Mudança anual
- -15.64%
