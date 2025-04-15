通貨 / CVEO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CVEO: Civeo Corporation (Canada)
22.97 USD 0.15 (0.66%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CVEOの今日の為替レートは、0.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.88の安値と23.13の高値で取引されました。
Civeo Corporation (Canada)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CVEO News
- シビオ2024年第3四半期決算発表：オーストラリアの成長がカナダの減少を相殺
- Civeo Q3 2024 presentation: Australian growth offsets Canadian decline
- Stocks With Accelerating Earnings: QuantumScape, Civeo, and More
- Zacks.com featured highlights include QuantumScape, Civeo and Agenus
- QuantumScape & 2 Other Stocks to Buy for Earnings Acceleration
- Civeo (CVEO) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Implied Volatility Surging for Civeo Stock Options
- Why Fast-paced Mover Civeo (CVEO) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- Civeo: Management's Transformative Acquisition Makes Shares Even Cheaper (NYSE:CVEO)
- Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Civeo secures $250 million contract renewal in Australia
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's May 2025 New Analysts
- Civeo secures first Queensland contract for A$64 million
- Civeo: Increased Demand And Focused Strategy Offer Growth Prospects (NYSE:CVEO)
1日のレンジ
22.88 23.13
1年のレンジ
18.01 28.23
- 以前の終値
- 22.82
- 始値
- 23.05
- 買値
- 22.97
- 買値
- 23.27
- 安値
- 22.88
- 高値
- 23.13
- 出来高
- 64
- 1日の変化
- 0.66%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.38%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.78%
- 1年の変化
- -16.08%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K