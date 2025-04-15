クォートセクション
通貨 / CVEO
CVEO: Civeo Corporation (Canada)

22.97 USD 0.15 (0.66%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CVEOの今日の為替レートは、0.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.88の安値と23.13の高値で取引されました。

Civeo Corporation (Canada)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
22.88 23.13
1年のレンジ
18.01 28.23
以前の終値
22.82
始値
23.05
買値
22.97
買値
23.27
安値
22.88
高値
23.13
出来高
64
1日の変化
0.66%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.38%
6ヶ月の変化
-0.78%
1年の変化
-16.08%
