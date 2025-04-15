Valute / CVEO
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CVEO: Civeo Corporation (Canada)
22.69 USD 0.28 (1.22%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CVEO ha avuto una variazione del -1.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.67 e ad un massimo di 23.14.
Segui le dinamiche di Civeo Corporation (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CVEO News
- Presentazione del terzo trimestre 2024 di Civeo: crescita australiana compensa il calo canadese
- Civeo Q3 2024 presentation: Australian growth offsets Canadian decline
- Stocks With Accelerating Earnings: QuantumScape, Civeo, and More
- Zacks.com featured highlights include QuantumScape, Civeo and Agenus
- QuantumScape & 2 Other Stocks to Buy for Earnings Acceleration
- Civeo (CVEO) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Implied Volatility Surging for Civeo Stock Options
- Why Fast-paced Mover Civeo (CVEO) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- Civeo: Management's Transformative Acquisition Makes Shares Even Cheaper (NYSE:CVEO)
- Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Civeo secures $250 million contract renewal in Australia
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's May 2025 New Analysts
- Civeo secures first Queensland contract for A$64 million
- Civeo: Increased Demand And Focused Strategy Offer Growth Prospects (NYSE:CVEO)
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.67 23.14
Intervallo Annuale
18.01 28.23
- Chiusura Precedente
- 22.97
- Apertura
- 23.14
- Bid
- 22.69
- Ask
- 22.99
- Minimo
- 22.67
- Massimo
- 23.14
- Volume
- 68
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.57%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.99%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.10%
21 settembre, domenica