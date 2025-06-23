Moedas / CMC
CMC: Commercial Metals Company
58.43 USD 0.04 (0.07%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CMC para hoje mudou para -0.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 57.72 e o mais alto foi 58.48.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Commercial Metals Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CMC Notícias
- Can NUE's Strong Balance Sheet Power Bigger Shareholder Returns Ahead?
- Commercial Metals adquire Concrete Pipe & Precast por US$ 675 milhões
- Commercial Metals to acquire Concrete Pipe & Precast for $675 million
- Nucor And Reliance Seen As Steel's Strongest Defenders Against Market Challenges - Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC), Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)
- Commercial Metals Company: A Steel Business Which Is Not As Strong As Hoped For (NYSE:CMC)
- Wells initiates steel coverage, sees pricing benefit at Commercial Metal, AZZ
- Commercial Metals stock price target raised to $56 from $48 at UBS
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- Trump’s watered-down copper tariffs almost crush Comex premium
- Commercial Metals (CMC) Up 7.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- This fund manager picked four industrial winners a year ago. Here are his latest picks.
- Commercial Metals stock neutral at UBS on margin improvement plans
- Commercial Metals Company appoints Dawne Hickton to board of directors
- Commercial Metals stock misses earnings estimates on higher costs
- Commercial Metals price target lowered to $55 at BMO on mixed outlook
- Cielo Provides Update on Settlement Agreement, Shareholder Meeting and Webinar, and Units for Debt Transactions
- Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Commercial Metals Company 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CMC)
- Earnings call transcript: Commercial Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings miss forecasts
- Commercial Metals Poised For Q4 Growth Amid Favorable Market Trends, Says CEO - Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)
- Commercial Metals reports mixed Q3 results
- CMC Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
- Commercial Metals earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- US Stock Futures Rise As Markets Shrug Off Iran Strike Fallout: 'Worst Is Now In The Rear-View Mirror,' Says Top Analyst - FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)
Faixa diária
57.72 58.48
Faixa anual
37.92 64.53
- Fechamento anterior
- 58.47
- Open
- 58.31
- Bid
- 58.43
- Ask
- 58.73
- Low
- 57.72
- High
- 58.48
- Volume
- 148
- Mudança diária
- -0.07%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.69%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 27.52%
- Mudança anual
- 6.31%
