Divisas / CMC
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
CMC: Commercial Metals Company
58.47 USD 0.28 (0.48%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CMC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.48%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 58.02, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 60.22.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Commercial Metals Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMC News
- Nucor And Reliance Seen As Steel's Strongest Defenders Against Market Challenges - Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC), Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)
- Commercial Metals Company: A Steel Business Which Is Not As Strong As Hoped For (NYSE:CMC)
- Wells initiates steel coverage, sees pricing benefit at Commercial Metal, AZZ
- Commercial Metals stock price target raised to $56 from $48 at UBS
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- Trump’s watered-down copper tariffs almost crush Comex premium
- Commercial Metals (CMC) Up 7.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- This fund manager picked four industrial winners a year ago. Here are his latest picks.
- Commercial Metals stock neutral at UBS on margin improvement plans
- Commercial Metals Company appoints Dawne Hickton to board of directors
- Commercial Metals stock misses earnings estimates on higher costs
- Commercial Metals price target lowered to $55 at BMO on mixed outlook
- Cielo Provides Update on Settlement Agreement, Shareholder Meeting and Webinar, and Units for Debt Transactions
- Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Commercial Metals Company 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CMC)
- Earnings call transcript: Commercial Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings miss forecasts
- Commercial Metals Poised For Q4 Growth Amid Favorable Market Trends, Says CEO - Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)
- Commercial Metals reports mixed Q3 results
- CMC Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
- Commercial Metals earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- US Stock Futures Rise As Markets Shrug Off Iran Strike Fallout: 'Worst Is Now In The Rear-View Mirror,' Says Top Analyst - FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- Micron, Nike Set To Report Earnings As Markets Watch Out For Core PCE Price Index
- Stock Market Action Plan: Robotaxi, Wegovy And Switchblade Drones In The Week Ahead
Rango diario
58.02 60.22
Rango anual
37.92 64.53
- Cierres anteriores
- 58.19
- Open
- 58.10
- Bid
- 58.47
- Ask
- 58.77
- Low
- 58.02
- High
- 60.22
- Volumen
- 2.900 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.48%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.76%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 27.61%
- Cambio anual
- 6.39%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B