Valute / CMC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CMC: Commercial Metals Company
58.15 USD 1.51 (2.53%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CMC ha avuto una variazione del -2.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 58.01 e ad un massimo di 60.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Commercial Metals Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMC News
- Wells Fargo alza il target di prezzo delle azioni di Commercial Metals a 64 dollari
- Commercial Metals stock price target raised to $64 at Wells Fargo
- Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Acquires Concrete Pipe & Precast Call (Transcript)
- Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Concrete Pipe & Precast, LLC - M&A Call - Slideshow (NYSE:CMC) 2025-09-18
- Can NUE's Strong Balance Sheet Power Bigger Shareholder Returns Ahead?
- Commercial Metals acquisirà Concrete Pipe & Precast per 675 milioni di dollari
- Commercial Metals acquisisce Concrete Pipe & Precast per 675 milioni di dollari
- Commercial Metals to acquire Concrete Pipe & Precast for $675 million
- Nucor And Reliance Seen As Steel's Strongest Defenders Against Market Challenges - Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC), Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)
- Commercial Metals Company: A Steel Business Which Is Not As Strong As Hoped For (NYSE:CMC)
- Wells initiates steel coverage, sees pricing benefit at Commercial Metal, AZZ
- Commercial Metals stock price target raised to $56 from $48 at UBS
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- Trump’s watered-down copper tariffs almost crush Comex premium
- Commercial Metals (CMC) Up 7.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- This fund manager picked four industrial winners a year ago. Here are his latest picks.
- Commercial Metals stock neutral at UBS on margin improvement plans
- Commercial Metals Company appoints Dawne Hickton to board of directors
- Commercial Metals stock misses earnings estimates on higher costs
- Commercial Metals price target lowered to $55 at BMO on mixed outlook
- Cielo Provides Update on Settlement Agreement, Shareholder Meeting and Webinar, and Units for Debt Transactions
- Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Commercial Metals Company 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CMC)
- Earnings call transcript: Commercial Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings miss forecasts
Intervallo Giornaliero
58.01 60.00
Intervallo Annuale
37.92 64.53
- Chiusura Precedente
- 59.66
- Apertura
- 60.00
- Bid
- 58.15
- Ask
- 58.45
- Minimo
- 58.01
- Massimo
- 60.00
- Volume
- 3.379 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.53%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.19%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.80%
20 settembre, sabato