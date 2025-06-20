货币 / CMC
CMC: Commercial Metals Company
58.30 USD 0.11 (0.19%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CMC汇率已更改0.19%。当日，交易品种以低点58.03和高点58.51进行交易。
关注Commercial Metals Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMC新闻
- Nucor And Reliance Seen As Steel's Strongest Defenders Against Market Challenges - Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC), Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)
- Commercial Metals Company: A Steel Business Which Is Not As Strong As Hoped For (NYSE:CMC)
- Wells initiates steel coverage, sees pricing benefit at Commercial Metal, AZZ
- Commercial Metals stock price target raised to $56 from $48 at UBS
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- Trump’s watered-down copper tariffs almost crush Comex premium
- Commercial Metals (CMC) Up 7.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- This fund manager picked four industrial winners a year ago. Here are his latest picks.
- Commercial Metals stock neutral at UBS on margin improvement plans
- Commercial Metals Company appoints Dawne Hickton to board of directors
- Commercial Metals stock misses earnings estimates on higher costs
- Commercial Metals price target lowered to $55 at BMO on mixed outlook
- Cielo Provides Update on Settlement Agreement, Shareholder Meeting and Webinar, and Units for Debt Transactions
- Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Commercial Metals Company 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CMC)
- Earnings call transcript: Commercial Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings miss forecasts
- Commercial Metals Poised For Q4 Growth Amid Favorable Market Trends, Says CEO - Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)
- Commercial Metals reports mixed Q3 results
- CMC Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
- Commercial Metals earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- US Stock Futures Rise As Markets Shrug Off Iran Strike Fallout: 'Worst Is Now In The Rear-View Mirror,' Says Top Analyst - FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- Micron, Nike Set To Report Earnings As Markets Watch Out For Core PCE Price Index
- Stock Market Action Plan: Robotaxi, Wegovy And Switchblade Drones In The Week Ahead
日范围
58.03 58.51
年范围
37.92 64.53
- 前一天收盘价
- 58.19
- 开盘价
- 58.10
- 卖价
- 58.30
- 买价
- 58.60
- 最低价
- 58.03
- 最高价
- 58.51
- 交易量
- 164
- 日变化
- 0.19%
- 月变化
- 3.46%
- 6个月变化
- 27.24%
- 年变化
- 6.08%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值