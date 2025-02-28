Moedas / CIVB
CIVB: Civista Bancshares Inc
21.28 USD 0.49 (2.36%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CIVB para hoje mudou para 2.36%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 20.82 e o mais alto foi 21.37.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Civista Bancshares Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
20.82 21.37
Faixa anual
17.00 25.59
- Fechamento anterior
- 20.79
- Open
- 20.98
- Bid
- 21.28
- Ask
- 21.58
- Low
- 20.82
- High
- 21.37
- Volume
- 111
- Mudança diária
- 2.36%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.77%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.18%
- Mudança anual
- 20.50%
