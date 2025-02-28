货币 / CIVB
CIVB: Civista Bancshares Inc
20.79 USD 0.16 (0.78%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CIVB汇率已更改0.78%。当日，交易品种以低点20.52和高点21.31进行交易。
关注Civista Bancshares Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CIVB新闻
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 28th
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Civista Bancshares names Robert Katitus as chief lending officer
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 12th
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Stephens lowers Civista Bancshares stock price target to $24 on capital raise
- Civista Bancshares updates corporate bylaws to align with Ohio law changes
- Civista Posts 58% Profit Jump in Q2
- Earnings call transcript: Civista Q2 2025 sees mixed results with strong net income growth
- Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Civista Bancshares earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Civista Bancshares declares third quarter dividend of 17 cents
- Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Civista Bancshares CEO Shaffer buys $21,250 in shares
- DA Davidson lowers Civista Bancshares stock price target on capital raise
- Frequency Electronics, Capricor Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)
- Civista Bancshares stock falls after acquisition and public offering announcement
- Civista Bancshares to acquire Farmers Savings Bank in $70.4 million deal
- Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date
- CIVB stock hits 52-week high at $23.98 amid robust growth
- Silicon Valley Bank’s former parent sues to reclaim tarnished brand
- Silicon Valley Bank’s former parent can pursue $1.93 billion FDIC lawsuit
日范围
20.52 21.31
年范围
17.00 25.59
- 前一天收盘价
- 20.63
- 开盘价
- 20.74
- 卖价
- 20.79
- 买价
- 21.09
- 最低价
- 20.52
- 最高价
- 21.31
- 交易量
- 251
- 日变化
- 0.78%
- 月变化
- -0.57%
- 6个月变化
- 6.67%
- 年变化
- 17.72%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值