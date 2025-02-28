시세섹션
통화 / CIVB
주식로 돌아가기

CIVB: Civista Bancshares Inc

20.79 USD 0.51 (2.39%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CIVB 환율이 오늘 -2.39%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.75이고 고가는 21.37이었습니다.

Civista Bancshares Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CIVB News

일일 변동 비율
20.75 21.37
년간 변동
17.00 25.59
이전 종가
21.30
시가
21.30
Bid
20.79
Ask
21.09
저가
20.75
고가
21.37
볼륨
491
일일 변동
-2.39%
월 변동
-0.57%
6개월 변동
6.67%
년간 변동율
17.72%
20 9월, 토요일