CIVB: Civista Bancshares Inc
20.79 USD 0.16 (0.78%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CIVB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.78%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 20.52, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 21.31.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Civista Bancshares Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
CIVB News
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 28th
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Civista Bancshares names Robert Katitus as chief lending officer
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 12th
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Stephens lowers Civista Bancshares stock price target to $24 on capital raise
- Civista Bancshares updates corporate bylaws to align with Ohio law changes
- Civista Posts 58% Profit Jump in Q2
- Earnings call transcript: Civista Q2 2025 sees mixed results with strong net income growth
- Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Civista Bancshares earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Civista Bancshares declares third quarter dividend of 17 cents
- Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Civista Bancshares CEO Shaffer buys $21,250 in shares
- DA Davidson lowers Civista Bancshares stock price target on capital raise
- Frequency Electronics, Capricor Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)
- Civista Bancshares stock falls after acquisition and public offering announcement
- Civista Bancshares to acquire Farmers Savings Bank in $70.4 million deal
- Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date
- CIVB stock hits 52-week high at $23.98 amid robust growth
- Silicon Valley Bank’s former parent sues to reclaim tarnished brand
- Silicon Valley Bank’s former parent can pursue $1.93 billion FDIC lawsuit
Rango diario
20.52 21.31
Rango anual
17.00 25.59
- Cierres anteriores
- 20.63
- Open
- 20.74
- Bid
- 20.79
- Ask
- 21.09
- Low
- 20.52
- High
- 21.31
- Volumen
- 337
- Cambio diario
- 0.78%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.57%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 6.67%
- Cambio anual
- 17.72%
