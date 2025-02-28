通貨 / CIVB
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CIVB: Civista Bancshares Inc
21.30 USD 0.51 (2.45%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CIVBの今日の為替レートは、2.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり20.82の安値と21.37の高値で取引されました。
Civista Bancshares Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CIVB News
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 28th
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Civista Bancshares names Robert Katitus as chief lending officer
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 12th
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Stephens lowers Civista Bancshares stock price target to $24 on capital raise
- Civista Bancshares updates corporate bylaws to align with Ohio law changes
- Civista Posts 58% Profit Jump in Q2
- Earnings call transcript: Civista Q2 2025 sees mixed results with strong net income growth
- Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Civista Bancshares earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Civista Bancshares declares third quarter dividend of 17 cents
- Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Civista Bancshares CEO Shaffer buys $21,250 in shares
- DA Davidson lowers Civista Bancshares stock price target on capital raise
- Frequency Electronics, Capricor Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)
- Civista Bancshares stock falls after acquisition and public offering announcement
- Civista Bancshares to acquire Farmers Savings Bank in $70.4 million deal
- Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date
- CIVB stock hits 52-week high at $23.98 amid robust growth
- Silicon Valley Bank’s former parent sues to reclaim tarnished brand
- Silicon Valley Bank’s former parent can pursue $1.93 billion FDIC lawsuit
1日のレンジ
20.82 21.37
1年のレンジ
17.00 25.59
- 以前の終値
- 20.79
- 始値
- 20.98
- 買値
- 21.30
- 買値
- 21.60
- 安値
- 20.82
- 高値
- 21.37
- 出来高
- 228
- 1日の変化
- 2.45%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.87%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.29%
- 1年の変化
- 20.61%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K