通貨 / CIVB
CIVB: Civista Bancshares Inc

21.30 USD 0.51 (2.45%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CIVBの今日の為替レートは、2.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり20.82の安値と21.37の高値で取引されました。

Civista Bancshares Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CIVB News

1日のレンジ
20.82 21.37
1年のレンジ
17.00 25.59
以前の終値
20.79
始値
20.98
買値
21.30
買値
21.60
安値
20.82
高値
21.37
出来高
228
1日の変化
2.45%
1ヶ月の変化
1.87%
6ヶ月の変化
9.29%
1年の変化
20.61%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K