Moedas / CHH
CHH: Choice Hotels International Inc
110.95 USD 0.18 (0.16%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CHH para hoje mudou para -0.16%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 110.08 e o mais alto foi 110.95.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Choice Hotels International Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CHH Notícias
Faixa diária
110.08 110.95
Faixa anual
109.50 157.86
- Fechamento anterior
- 111.13
- Open
- 110.08
- Bid
- 110.95
- Ask
- 111.25
- Low
- 110.08
- High
- 110.95
- Volume
- 2
- Mudança diária
- -0.16%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.51%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -16.25%
- Mudança anual
- -14.34%
