QuotesSections
Currencies / CHH
Back to US Stock Market

CHH: Choice Hotels International Inc

111.29 USD 1.42 (1.29%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CHH exchange rate has changed by 1.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 110.08 and at a high of 111.51.

Follow Choice Hotels International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CHH News

Daily Range
110.08 111.51
Year Range
109.50 157.86
Previous Close
109.87
Open
111.47
Bid
111.29
Ask
111.59
Low
110.08
High
111.51
Volume
212
Daily Change
1.29%
Month Change
-6.22%
6 Months Change
-15.99%
Year Change
-14.08%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%