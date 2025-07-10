CotationsSections
CHH: Choice Hotels International Inc

110.89 USD 1.12 (1.02%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CHH a changé de 1.02% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 109.44 et à un maximum de 110.97.

Suivez la dynamique Choice Hotels International Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
109.44 110.97
Range Annuel
109.33 157.86
Clôture Précédente
109.77
Ouverture
110.97
Bid
110.89
Ask
111.19
Plus Bas
109.44
Plus Haut
110.97
Volume
424
Changement quotidien
1.02%
Changement Mensuel
-6.56%
Changement à 6 Mois
-16.30%
Changement Annuel
-14.38%
