QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CHH
Tornare a Azioni

CHH: Choice Hotels International Inc

110.89 USD 1.12 (1.02%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CHH ha avuto una variazione del 1.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 109.44 e ad un massimo di 110.97.

Segui le dinamiche di Choice Hotels International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CHH News

Intervallo Giornaliero
109.44 110.97
Intervallo Annuale
109.33 157.86
Chiusura Precedente
109.77
Apertura
110.97
Bid
110.89
Ask
111.19
Minimo
109.44
Massimo
110.97
Volume
424
Variazione giornaliera
1.02%
Variazione Mensile
-6.56%
Variazione Semestrale
-16.30%
Variazione Annuale
-14.38%
20 settembre, sabato