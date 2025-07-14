CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / CHH
Volver a Acciones

CHH: Choice Hotels International Inc

111.13 USD 0.82 (0.73%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CHH de hoy ha cambiado un -0.73%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 109.89, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 113.82.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Choice Hotels International Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CHH News

Rango diario
109.89 113.82
Rango anual
109.50 157.86
Cierres anteriores
111.95
Open
112.56
Bid
111.13
Ask
111.43
Low
109.89
High
113.82
Volumen
574
Cambio diario
-0.73%
Cambio mensual
-6.35%
Cambio a 6 meses
-16.12%
Cambio anual
-14.20%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B