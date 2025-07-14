Divisas / CHH
CHH: Choice Hotels International Inc
111.13 USD 0.82 (0.73%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CHH de hoy ha cambiado un -0.73%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 109.89, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 113.82.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Choice Hotels International Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
109.89 113.82
Rango anual
109.50 157.86
- Cierres anteriores
- 111.95
- Open
- 112.56
- Bid
- 111.13
- Ask
- 111.43
- Low
- 109.89
- High
- 113.82
- Volumen
- 574
- Cambio diario
- -0.73%
- Cambio mensual
- -6.35%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -16.12%
- Cambio anual
- -14.20%
