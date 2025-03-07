Moedas / CDP
CDP: COPT Defense Properties of Beneficial Interest
30.68 USD 0.21 (0.69%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CDP para hoje mudou para 0.69%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 30.41 e o mais alto foi 30.80.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas COPT Defense Properties of Beneficial Interest. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CDP Notícias
Faixa diária
30.41 30.80
Faixa anual
23.92 34.20
- Fechamento anterior
- 30.47
- Open
- 30.43
- Bid
- 30.68
- Ask
- 30.98
- Low
- 30.41
- High
- 30.80
- Volume
- 98
- Mudança diária
- 0.69%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.50%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 12.88%
- Mudança anual
- 1.29%
