통화 / CDP
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CDP: COPT Defense Properties of Beneficial Interest
30.38 USD 0.55 (1.78%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CDP 환율이 오늘 -1.78%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 30.29이고 고가는 31.24이었습니다.
COPT Defense Properties of Beneficial Interest 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CDP News
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- COPT, 방위산업 부문 전략적 성장 발표 (뱅크오브아메리카 컨퍼런스)
- COPT Defense Properties at BofA Conference: Strategic Growth in Defense Sector
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- COPT Defense Properties declares $0.305 quarterly dividend
- Why COPT Defense (CDP) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- COPT Defense Properties: An Opportunity To Own The Current Momentum For Defense Spending
- COPT Defense Properties 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CDP)
- COPT Defense Properties (CDP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: COPT Defense Properties beats Q2 forecasts, stock dips
- COPT Defense (CDP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- COPT Defense (CDP) Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates
- COPT Defense Properties Q2 2025 slides: exceeds guidance, raises full-year outlook
- COPT Defense Properties earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Why COPT Defense (CDP) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Do Options Traders Know Something About COPT Defense Stock We Don't?
- Lessons Learned From My Development Days: 2 Shovel-Ready REIT Picks
- Truist Securities raises COPT Defense Properties stock price target
- COPT Defense to Present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2025 Investor Conference
- COPT Defense declares $0.305 quarterly dividend, publishes reports
- Powell On The Hot Seat
- Highwoods Properties (HIW): Short-Term Headwinds Could Last Longer Than Anticipated
- COPT Defense Properties Faces Risks: Analyst Sees Uncertainty In Leasing Process Amid Budget Cut Risks - COPT Defense Props (NYSE:CDP)
일일 변동 비율
30.29 31.24
년간 변동
23.92 34.20
- 이전 종가
- 30.93
- 시가
- 31.24
- Bid
- 30.38
- Ask
- 30.68
- 저가
- 30.29
- 고가
- 31.24
- 볼륨
- 1.403 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.78%
- 월 변동
- 6.45%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.77%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.30%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K