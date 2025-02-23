Currencies / CDP
CDP: COPT Defense Properties of Beneficial Interest
30.39 USD 0.08 (0.26%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CDP exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.32 and at a high of 30.61.
Follow COPT Defense Properties of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
30.32 30.61
Year Range
23.92 34.20
- Previous Close
- 30.47
- Open
- 30.47
- Bid
- 30.39
- Ask
- 30.69
- Low
- 30.32
- High
- 30.61
- Volume
- 513
- Daily Change
- -0.26%
- Month Change
- 6.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.81%
- Year Change
- 0.33%
