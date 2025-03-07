通貨 / CDP
CDP: COPT Defense Properties of Beneficial Interest
30.93 USD 0.46 (1.51%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CDPの今日の為替レートは、1.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.41の安値と31.04の高値で取引されました。
COPT Defense Properties of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
30.41 31.04
1年のレンジ
23.92 34.20
- 以前の終値
- 30.47
- 始値
- 30.43
- 買値
- 30.93
- 買値
- 31.23
- 安値
- 30.41
- 高値
- 31.04
- 出来高
- 1.428 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.51%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.37%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.80%
- 1年の変化
- 2.11%
