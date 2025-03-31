Moedas / CBNK
CBNK: Capital Bancorp Inc
33.14 USD 0.57 (1.75%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CBNK para hoje mudou para 1.75%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 32.16 e o mais alto foi 33.14.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Capital Bancorp Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CBNK Notícias
- Capital Bancorp: Time For A Breather After An Exceptional First Half (NASDAQ:CBNK)
- Capital Bancorp Q2 2025 slides reveal 39% asset growth, business model transformation
- Capital Bancorp Q2 Revenue Up 38 Percent
- FirstSun Q2 2025 slides reveal improved earnings, deposit growth of 13.2% annualized
- Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Capital Bancorp earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- US extends deadline for fentanyl sanctions on three Mexican financial institutions
- Community bank CoastalSouth Bancshares eyes $281 million valuation in US IPO
- FirstSun Capital Bancorp Ends Agreement, Director Resigns
- Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF Declares Monthly Distribution
- Capital Bancorp: Book Value Increased By Double Digit Percentage (NASDAQ:CBNK)
- Capital Bancorp Stock Hits All-Time High of $34.31
- Capital Bancorp shareholders approve key proposals
- Capital Bank introduces new digital banking platform
- Capital Bank Adds Veteran Delaware Commercial Banking Team Expanding Presence in the Region
- Seattle lender HomeStreet valued at $300 million in second buyout attempt since 2024
Faixa diária
32.16 33.14
Faixa anual
24.13 36.40
- Fechamento anterior
- 32.57
- Open
- 32.79
- Bid
- 33.14
- Ask
- 33.44
- Low
- 32.16
- High
- 33.14
- Volume
- 23
- Mudança diária
- 1.75%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.07%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.55%
- Mudança anual
- 30.06%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh