CBNK: Capital Bancorp Inc
32.34 USD 0.86 (2.59%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CBNK exchange rate has changed by -2.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.24 and at a high of 32.77.
Follow Capital Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CBNK News
- Capital Bancorp: Time For A Breather After An Exceptional First Half (NASDAQ:CBNK)
- Capital Bancorp Q2 2025 slides reveal 39% asset growth, business model transformation
- Capital Bancorp Q2 Revenue Up 38 Percent
- Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Capital Bancorp earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Capital Bancorp: Book Value Increased By Double Digit Percentage (NASDAQ:CBNK)
- Capital Bancorp Stock Hits All-Time High of $34.31
- Capital Bancorp shareholders approve key proposals
- Capital Bank introduces new digital banking platform
- Capital Bank Adds Veteran Delaware Commercial Banking Team Expanding Presence in the Region
Daily Range
32.24 32.77
Year Range
24.13 36.40
- Previous Close
- 33.20
- Open
- 32.77
- Bid
- 32.34
- Ask
- 32.64
- Low
- 32.24
- High
- 32.77
- Volume
- 57
- Daily Change
- -2.59%
- Month Change
- -4.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.67%
- Year Change
- 26.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%