货币 / CBNK
CBNK: Capital Bancorp Inc
32.34 USD 0.86 (2.59%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CBNK汇率已更改-2.59%。当日，交易品种以低点32.24和高点32.77进行交易。
关注Capital Bancorp Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CBNK新闻
- Capital Bancorp: Time For A Breather After An Exceptional First Half (NASDAQ:CBNK)
- Capital Bancorp Q2 2025 slides reveal 39% asset growth, business model transformation
- Capital Bancorp Q2 Revenue Up 38 Percent
- FirstSun Q2 2025 slides reveal improved earnings, deposit growth of 13.2% annualized
- Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Capital Bancorp earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- US extends deadline for fentanyl sanctions on three Mexican financial institutions
- Community bank CoastalSouth Bancshares eyes $281 million valuation in US IPO
- FirstSun Capital Bancorp Ends Agreement, Director Resigns
- Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF Declares Monthly Distribution
- Capital Bancorp: Book Value Increased By Double Digit Percentage (NASDAQ:CBNK)
- Capital Bancorp Stock Hits All-Time High of $34.31
- Capital Bancorp shareholders approve key proposals
- Capital Bank introduces new digital banking platform
- Capital Bank Adds Veteran Delaware Commercial Banking Team Expanding Presence in the Region
- Seattle lender HomeStreet valued at $300 million in second buyout attempt since 2024
日范围
32.24 32.77
年范围
24.13 36.40
- 前一天收盘价
- 33.20
- 开盘价
- 32.77
- 卖价
- 32.34
- 买价
- 32.64
- 最低价
- 32.24
- 最高价
- 32.77
- 交易量
- 57
- 日变化
- -2.59%
- 月变化
- -4.43%
- 6个月变化
- 16.67%
- 年变化
- 26.92%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值