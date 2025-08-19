Moedas / CAH
CAH: Cardinal Health Inc
148.68 USD 0.29 (0.20%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CAH para hoje mudou para 0.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 147.48 e o mais alto foi 149.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cardinal Health Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
147.48 149.75
Faixa anual
106.98 168.44
- Fechamento anterior
- 148.39
- Open
- 148.51
- Bid
- 148.68
- Ask
- 148.98
- Low
- 147.48
- High
- 149.75
- Volume
- 4.218 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.20%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.49%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.01%
- Mudança anual
- 34.55%
