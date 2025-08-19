Valute / CAH
CAH: Cardinal Health Inc
149.61 USD 0.45 (0.30%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CAH ha avuto una variazione del -0.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 148.95 e ad un massimo di 150.70.
Segui le dinamiche di Cardinal Health Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CAH News
Intervallo Giornaliero
148.95 150.70
Intervallo Annuale
106.98 168.44
- Chiusura Precedente
- 150.06
- Apertura
- 150.37
- Bid
- 149.61
- Ask
- 149.91
- Minimo
- 148.95
- Massimo
- 150.70
- Volume
- 2.894 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.12%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.68%
- Variazione Annuale
- 35.39%
20 settembre, sabato