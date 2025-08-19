通貨 / CAH
CAH: Cardinal Health Inc
150.06 USD 1.38 (0.93%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CAHの今日の為替レートは、0.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり147.64の安値と150.22の高値で取引されました。
Cardinal Health Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
147.64 150.22
1年のレンジ
106.98 168.44
- 以前の終値
- 148.68
- 始値
- 148.01
- 買値
- 150.06
- 買値
- 150.36
- 安値
- 147.64
- 高値
- 150.22
- 出来高
- 2.302 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.93%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.43%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.01%
- 1年の変化
- 35.80%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B