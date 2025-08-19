QuotesSections
Currencies / CAH
CAH: Cardinal Health Inc

149.79 USD 0.49 (0.33%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CAH exchange rate has changed by -0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 149.42 and at a high of 150.78.

Follow Cardinal Health Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
149.42 150.78
Year Range
106.98 168.44
Previous Close
150.28
Open
150.66
Bid
149.79
Ask
150.09
Low
149.42
High
150.78
Volume
863
Daily Change
-0.33%
Month Change
1.24%
6 Months Change
8.81%
Year Change
35.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%