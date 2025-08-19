Currencies / CAH
CAH: Cardinal Health Inc
149.79 USD 0.49 (0.33%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CAH exchange rate has changed by -0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 149.42 and at a high of 150.78.
Follow Cardinal Health Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CAH News
Daily Range
149.42 150.78
Year Range
106.98 168.44
- Previous Close
- 150.28
- Open
- 150.66
- Bid
- 149.79
- Ask
- 150.09
- Low
- 149.42
- High
- 150.78
- Volume
- 863
- Daily Change
- -0.33%
- Month Change
- 1.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.81%
- Year Change
- 35.56%
