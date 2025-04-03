Moedas / BV
BV: BrightView Holdings Inc
13.49 USD 0.15 (1.12%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BV para hoje mudou para 1.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.43 e o mais alto foi 13.67.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas BrightView Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BV Notícias
- BrightView Q3 2025 slides: Revenue dips but margins expand to record levels
- BrightView (BV) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- BrightView Holdings (BV) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BrightView falls short of Q3 analyst expectations, maintains 2025 guidance
- BrightView Holdings earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- comScore (SCOR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BrightView: Another Discretionary Consumption Sector Affected By Economic Uncertainties
- BrightView Holdings (BV) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- 5 Stocks Brokers Adore Even as Economic Uncertainty Lingers
- Thomson Reuters (TRI) Moves 7.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- BrightView stock price target raised to $13.40 at Goldman Sachs on margin outlook
- Tesla, Centene Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- BrightView stock maintains Outperform rating at William Blair despite growth delays
- Centene, BrightView Holdings, ArriVent BioPharma And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - BrightView Hldgs (NYSE:BV), ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP)
- BrightView stock falls after cutting revenue outlook
- BrightView lowers revenue outlook, maintains profit targets amid economic headwinds
- BrightView Declares Cash Dividend Payment on Preferred Stock
- brightview holdings completes sale of 11.6 million shares
- BrightView secondary stock offering upsized to 11.6 million shares
- Jefferies upgrades Rollins on sales hiring surge, sees growth ahead
- BrightView to Participate in Upcoming 2025 Investor Conferences
- RH Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Apple, Tesla, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)
Faixa diária
13.43 13.67
Faixa anual
11.86 18.89
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.34
- Open
- 13.50
- Bid
- 13.49
- Ask
- 13.79
- Low
- 13.43
- High
- 13.67
- Volume
- 216
- Mudança diária
- 1.12%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 5.39%
- Mudança anual
- -12.86%
